Rescue dog turned K-9 helps Pennsylvania police find illegal firearms

Those who say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks haven’t met Jack, a rescue dog turned K-9, who has become a shining star within one local police department.

Jack was rescued from the streets of Wilmington, Delaware in 2021 and brought to Faithful Friends Animal Society.

The shelter said Jack was placed in three different homes before finding his fur-ever family with Detective Rick Jones of the Trainer Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania.

Jones had seen videos of Jack, recognized his crime-fighting potential and helped him become an official detection dog, according to the shelter.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Now, Jack works full-time with his Dad and is doing better than ever.

The shelter said Jack most recently assisted Chester City Police in recovering illegal firearms back in March. He helped police find six firearms in a storage unit.

Jones and Jack also have a third member on their team, Ace, another shelter dog, in narcotics and firearms, the shelter said.

"Jack is just one example of how rescue dogs are often overlooked but can do amazing things if we just give them a chance," Faithful Friends Animal Society said in a news release.