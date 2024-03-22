Dog freed by first responders in South Jersey after getting head stuck in tire rim

First responders in South Jersey helped a dog who found herself stuck in a situation she couldn't get out of.

Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company - located in Gloucester County, New Jersey - posted on Facebook that a dog named Daisy somehow got her head trapped in the rim of a tire.

Fire officials said her owners first tried using soap and water but were unsuccessful. Members of the fire company and Franklin Township Police were able to jump in and use plasma cutters to free Daisy.

Daisy was not hurt and is doing well, according to officials.

