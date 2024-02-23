A horse's daring dash down Interstate 95 in Philadelphia earlier this week made national headlines and interest in the highway gallop has now inspired a video game as people learn about how the animal is doing.

Horse 'unharmed' in dash along I-95

In a Thursday Instagram post, the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club thanked people for their concern and shared an update on the "horse that was using the shoulder of I-95 as its personal racetrack."

"The newest addition to the Fletcher Street Family is safe, healthy, and unharmed, and that’s what matters to us! And of course, our kids have plans to name him- you guessed it- 95-North or Freeway🐎," FSURC wrote.

Video that aired on TODAY showed the horse galloping on the shoulder of the highway.

The North Philly riding club also thanked the Pennsylvania State Police trooper and Philadelphia police officers who helped get the horse corralled and tied to a fence just off Interstate 95 in the Port Richmond neighborhood before daybreak Tuesday.

The urban riding club is located about 5 miles on foot from where the horse was corralled Tuesday morning. It wasn't clear what path the horse took to get there.

FSURC said that " it’s not uncommon for horses to escape (they are far more clever than most people think)."

However, how the horse got out in this case appeared to be nefarious, according to the riding club.

"we CAN confirm that both the stall and the stable were secure when we closed the night before," FSURC wrote.

"Our club has experienced vandalism in the past, (although, not to this degree) and we're taking extra precautions by installing security cameras. But we’re not going to let this deter us, or our mission to serve."

I-95 Horse inspires video game

How much did this horse captivate folks?

Enough that the Philadelphia Inquirer teamed up with Wawa for the Horse I-95 Highway Game.

The fast-moving game allows players to jump the horse to collect Wawa coffee cups before hitting too many traffic cones.

