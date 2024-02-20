critter corner

Horse captured in Philly after getting loose on I-95

The horse was tied to a fence near I-95 after being captured

By Dan Stamm

A horse was corralled after getting loose along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia early Tuesday.

The horse could be seen tied to a fence -- surrounded by law enforcement -- along Bath Street just off Interstate 95 in the Port Richmond neighborhood before daybreak.

The horse was reportedly on the highway before it was captured. How the horse got there wasn't immediately clear.

Philadelphia police confirmed they had captured the animal, but gave no further details. They did, however, issue a joking X message to city residents: "Hey Philly, uh, hold your horses (so we don't have to)."

The horse appeared to be in good health as it was loaded onto a trailer.

The Fletcher Urban Riding Club assisted police by picking up the horse and taking it away from the scene.

It was unclear who the horse belongs to.

This story is developing and will be updated.

