Box of abandoned 4-week-old puppies found in Pennsylvania park

The puppies, who were found in Merion Gateway Park in Merion, Pennsylvania, are now with foster families

By Cherise Lynch

Pennsylvania SPCA

Nine puppies are now safe after being found inside a box in a Pennsylvania park earlier this week.

Pennsylvania SPCA shared that the puppies -- only 4-week-old -- were found in Merion Gateway Park. They had been left in the cold weather to fend for themselves.

The puppies were caked in feces, suffering from urine scalding, and in desperate need of care, the shelter added.

After being gently bathed and medically examined, all of the puppies were placed into foster homes.

"Lovingly named after the Philadelphia Flyers, Coots, Mich, Ers, Seels, TK, Laughts, Sanny, Hath, and Catesy's new lives began the moment they entered our front doors," the shelter shared in a social media post. "It's only been a few short days, but they are already thriving."

The shelter shared that the playful and now healthy puppies will not be available for adoption for several weeks.

Visit www.pspca.org to see all of the available animals currently looking for forever homes.

