New Jersey

NJ woman who drowned her own young children found not guilty due to insanity

On Tuesday, a New Jersey court ruled Naomi Elkins, 27, of Lakewood, not guilty by reason of insanity after, prosecutors said, she told police she killed her daughters, aged 1 and 3, for religious reasons

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New Jersey woman who, prosecutors said, admitted to killing her young children last year for religious reasons, was found not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week.

On Monday, a New Jersey court found Naomi Elkins, 27, of Lakewood, not guilty by reason of insanity after she drowned her two daughters, aged 1 and 3, in the bathtub of her home on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

In that incident, officials said, Elkins was arrested after police responded to a report of two young girls suffering from cardiac arrest at Elkins home along Shenandoah Drive in Lakewood.

At that time, first responders attempted to render lifesaving aid to the children, but they were unsuccessful.

Prosecutors said Elkins drowned both of the children in a bathtub at the home after she stabbed the youngest child in the chest.

According to prosecutors, Elkins told police she killed the children for religious reasons.

Also, according to Elkins' defense attorneys, she has a history of mental illness.

