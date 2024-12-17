3-day-old kittens found abandoned inside dumpster in Philadelphia

Several kittens are now safe and receiving treatment after they were rescued from a dumpster in Philadelphia.

Bingo’s Foundation, a no-kill cat sanctuary, rescue, and adoption organization in Lower Bucks County, shared that the kittens -- six of them in total -- were only 3 days old when they were discovered inside a dumpster.

The organization said the tiny animals were found earlier in December by a recycling company collecting and removing debris from a building renovation site.

Fortunately, Bingo's Foundation was able to take them in, and now all six kittens are receiving constant care and feeding from one of the rescue's foster moms.

"The unfortunate thing is that the mother could not be located and trapped, as kittens do better socialize when they can be raised by their mother," the organization shared.

The organization added that the kittens would not have survived long in the dumpster.