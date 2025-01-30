Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Want to run 2025 Blue Cross Broad Street Run? Lottery opens this weekend

Runners will have from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15 to register to be one of tens of thousands of runners in the 2025 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run

By Dan Stamm

Racers run down a street during the 2022 Blue Cross Broad Street Run
No need to run to sign up for the 2025 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run, but you still want to log online to get your name in the running for the 10-mile dash through Philadelphia this spring.

"On Sunday, May 4, athletes will run down the heart of Philadelphia through diverse communities and neighborhoods, while excited spectators cheer from the sidelines," race organizers say on the website. "It’s the largest, fastest, and most popular 10-mile race in the country drawing more than 40,000 participants from all over the world."

When is the lottery for the 2025 Independence Blue Cross?

Runners can register online for the annual run 10-mile race from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, through Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11:59 p.m.

"To run in the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run, you must enter the lottery," run organizers said. "We can only allow a certain number of runners in the race, so we choose runners at random through the lottery."

People can register as individuals or as part of a group, according to race organizers.

When will you know if you got a spot in the 2025 10-miler?

Lottery selections are random and the sign-up period is more than two weeks long, so you'll have an equal chance to be one of the 40,000 or so participants no matter when you sign up, organizers said. Runners who win a spot in the race will be notified the week of Feb. 16, 2025.

Runners won't be charged the $65 entry fee until their name is chosen.

Which runners are guaranteed entry?

Any participant who has already run at least 10 Blue Cross Broad Street Runs is guaranteed entry as a "tenured runner," race organizers said. So are runners who deferred 2024 entry.

Runners who opt by April 15, 2025, to not run this year's race can defer entry to the 2026 race, organizers said.

What's the history of the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run?

The first Broad Street Run was held in 1980 and it has since become one of the city's iconic annual events.

This year’s 10-mile run down Broad Street from North Philadelphia to the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia will be held on Sunday, May 4.

NBC10 will broadcast the entire race live from start to finish.

