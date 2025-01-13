Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run to kick off a little earlier this year

This year, the runners who plan to participate in the upcoming Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will need to get ready to run little earlier -- about a half-hour earlier, to be precise.

That's because in its 46th year, the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will have an earlier start time of 7 a.m. when it's held on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

On Monday, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson announced the earlier start time -- in past years the run began at 7:30 a.m. -- and said she was looking forward to this year's event.

“I’m so excited to start the preparations for the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run,” said Slawson in a statement. “Whether participants are running for a cause or for themselves, come join us for this exhilarating 10-Miler through the heart of Philadelphia. It’s thrilling to see the runners participate in this Philly tradition, and watch the crowds cheer them on through the neighborhoods as they experience the sights and spirit of our vibrant city while running down Broad Street, passing by city landmarks, and receiving high-fives and hugs at the Navy Yard.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In a statement, organizers said this year, the nation’s largest 10-mile road race will begin at Broad Street and Sommerville Avenue and finish in the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

“For many Philadelphians, today’s announcement of the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is a signal to recommit to physical training, mental focus and good health,” said Gregory E. Deavens, president and CEO of Independence Blue Cross in a statement. “That is one reason we are proud to have sponsored this iconic springtime event for nearly three decades, and why we support other community fitness activities throughout the year, such as Indego bike share, our new annual pickleball tournament and the Independence Blue Cross River Rink.”

Registration for the 46th annual IBX Broad Street Run will open Feb.1, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. and close on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

The race will welcome up to 40,000 runners.

The race registration fee is $65.

Registrants will be accepted through a lottery system or have the option of running on behalf of a charity partner, such as the American Cancer Society, Students Run Philly Style, Back on My Feet and the Fairmount Park Conservancy, officials said in a statement.

Runners, organizers said, will be notified by email the week of Feb. 17, 2025 if they have secured a race bib.

The Independence Blue Cross Blue Cross Broad Street Run began in 1980 with 1,500 runners.

Last year, more than 31,400 runners completed the event and, organizers said that the Department of Parks and Recreation anticipates another sellout race.

For more information on this year's Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run, click here.