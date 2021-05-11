Night of Covenant House Stars returns on May 17

On May 17, at 8 p.m. ET, Hollywood and Broadway will come together for Night of Covenant House Stars, a special virtual concert sponsored by Kia and will include powerhouse performers uniting to sing and share a message of inspiration for young people who are battling homelessness.

Hosted by Audra McDonald and John Dickerson, the event will feature appearances by Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Dolly Parton, Diane Keaton, Jon Hamm, Ryan Reynolds, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Zach Braff, Marlon Wayans, Charlie Day, Randy Jackson, Rachel Brosnahan, Charlie Day, Chita Rivera, Dionne Warwick, Zachary Levi, Chris O'Dowd, Ben Platt, Zachary Quinto, Tony Shalhoub, Martin Short, Deborah Cox, Ariana Debose, Keala Settle, Jordan Fisher, Ana Villafañe and Covenant House youth and staff.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

TO WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON MONDAY, MAY 17 AT 8PM ET, CLICK HERE.

Covenant House's doors are always open to all young people who need housing and help, regardless of their race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Covenant House's trauma-informed services help bridge the gap between potential and progress, and also advocate for systemic change through public policy, while promoting awareness of critical issues related to youth homelessness. For more information, visit www.covenanthouse.org.