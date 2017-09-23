President Donald Trump held a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, Friday night to endorse Sen. Luther Strange. Here are some key moments from his speech.

The mother of the NFL player who chooses to kneel during the national anthem has spoken out about President Donald Trump's comments, made at a rally in Alabama Friday night, where he said NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the anthem, and fans should consider walking out in protest.

Trump specifically said "Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!"

Replying to a tweet about a news article about the president's comments, Colin Kaepernick's mother Teresa Kaepernick said: "Guess that makes me a proud b----!"

She was not the only one who spoke out against Trump. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, along with the NFL players' union, said Trump's comments are "divisive."

Many of the NFL players also joined in criticizing Trump.

Minnesota Vikings right back said Kaepernick is "exercising his right as an American citizen to protest."

Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks cornerback, tweeted: "The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!!"

Colin Kaepernick became a national topic last year when said that he will not stand up "to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."