Firefighters battled intense flames and smoke at a Bucks County home Tuesday morning.

The blaze that broke out around 5:30 a.m. along Byberry Road near Knights Road in Bensalem, Pennsylvania left an elderly woman in critical condition.

Firefighters pulled the woman out after she became trapped on the first floor, said Bensalem Township police.

Medics rushed the woman to Aria Torresdale Hospital in critical condition, said police.

A man in the home was able to get himself out of the home, said police.

The fire continued to burn more than two hours later causing Byberry road to be closed from Hulmeville to Knights roads.

No word yet on what caused the blaze.