Video shows people feeling a country music festival in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Authorities said that more than 50 people were killed and more than 200 wounded.

“I was really close to the middle of it. It was very scary.”

Philadelphia-based attorney Billy Ciancaglini told NBC10’s Katy Zachry what he heard and saw as a gunman opened fire on a country music festival along the Las Vegas Strip that left at least 50 dead and 200 wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Ciancaglini was walking near the Tropicana Casino, which is a few blocks from the Mandalay Bay Casino, when he saw people running toward him.

“The first thing I think is it’s an attack… and they started yelling, ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter,’” Ciancaglini.

The Philly attorney who wasn't attending the concert said “there was no getting out of the way” as people and cars quickly fled from the scene.

“There were just people everywhere coming in my direction,” he said. “People were just pushing into each other and pushing the people in front into the street one after another. And, cars weren’t stopping.”

Gunfire rang out as Jason Aldean performed during the final day of the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Police say a “lone wolf” gunman -- identified as Stephen Paddock -- opened fire from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel.

“You could still hear it,” Ciancaglini said. “It was going off seemingly forever, it was going on for quite a while.”

Ciancaglini was able to get to his hotel room at the Monte Carlo casino -- about five blocks from the shooting scene -- where he turned to Facebook to post about being "100 percent fine" and complementing the "spectacular" work of Las Vegas police.

Ciancaglini arrived in Vegas late Friday night for a vacation. He often visit the gambling resort but had never seen it like this.

Videos recorded by concert-goers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas show the moment shots rained down on Oct. 1, 2017. Police said Stephen Paddock, 64, killed at least 50 people and wounded 200 others when he opened fire at the crowd from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

As he spoke to Zachry, Ciancaglini looked out of his hotel room down onto a nearly deserted Vegas Strip as police urged people to stay in their rooms and away from the shooting scene.

“I’ve never seen Vegas silent like this,” Ciancaglini said. “It is a ghost town like I’ve never seen before.”

Ciancaglini eventually made his way down to the Monte Carlo casino floor where he saw pillows and blankets at slot machines, seemingly for people who weren't staying at the hotel who got caught in the building after the shooting.

There were even some people gambling and at the bar before daybreak, Ciancaglini said.