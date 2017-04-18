A man faces charges that he groped women at the University of Delaware.

The Newark Police Department announced unlawful sexual contact, harassment and trespassing charges against Carlos Maldonado Tuesday.

Investigators credited surveillance video, witness accounts and other evidence with the arrest of Maldonado Monday.

A female student reported being followed by a male who grabbed her buttocks near Haines Street around 10 p.m. Friday, police said. A second student reported being grabbed by her buttocks in the Prospect Avenue area about 30 minutes later.

Around 11:25 that same night, two female students reported walking northbound on N. Chapel Street when a male began following them. The students said the male followed them onto Prospect Street while one of them called the police. Officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate the suspect at that time, police said.

Investigators said that Maldonado, 26, fit the evidence in the Friday night incidents as well as another incident on Wednesday.

A judge arraigned Maldonado and released him on $5,100 bail. It was unclear if Maldonado had an attorney who could comment on the accusations.