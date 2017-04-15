Police in Delaware are searching for a man believed to be connected to three separate harassment incidents that happened on the University of Delaware's campus Friday night.

The first incident happened around 10 p.m., when a female student reported being followed by a male who grabbed her buttocks near Haines Street, according to police.

A second student reported being grabbed by her buttocks in the Prospect Avenue area around 10:30 p.m.

Around 11:25 p.m., two female students reported walking northbound on N. Chapel Street when a male began following them. The students say the male followed them onto Prospect Street while one of them called the police.

Police responded to the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police are checking into whether this is connected to another investigation involving another student that was reported Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or White male aged 20-30. Police said is 5’7, with a thin build and beard, police said.

Anybody with information on the suspect or incidents is asked to contact Officer Vari at 302-266-7100 x3486 or at Andrew.Vari@cj.state.de.us.