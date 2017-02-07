Donations Flood in for Philadelphia Youth Learning Center

A Philadelphia neighborhood community center is getting some well-deserved national attention after an appearance on NBC Nightly News.

Kevin Upshur is the owner of the Strawberry Mansion Learning Center, a safe haven that provides programs designed to promote growth and development to local students. The nonprofit was founded by Upshur in 2008, when he transformed his mother’s local bar into an education and resource center.

In August of 2016, Upshur created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the center’s kitchen and bathroom renovation project. This month, NBC News Anchor Lester Holt stopped by the center to highlight Upshur’s work in the community in a special piece that premiered Tuesday evening on NBC Nightly News. Almost overnight, GoFundMe donations began pouring in from people across the country.

Everything from the computers to food for the center is donated by sponsors, including businesses like Reading Terminal Market and the Philadelphia Housing Authority, so the donations made are essential to keeping the center up and running.

Only 18 hours after the story premiered on Nightly News, the GoFundMe raised over $30,000 for the renovation, totaling $32,876 since the fundraiser opened.

Upshur and his fellow organizers say they are thrilled with the response and are overwhelmed by the generosity.

"It's so exciting that I've been running around all day, I haven't had much rest because the phones have been ringing," said Upshur who is excited to get started on the updates.

Upshur and the team at the Learning Center are hoping to hit $100,000 for the full renovation. Anyone interested in donating can do so at their GoFundMe page.