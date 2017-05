Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Delaware

Officials in Delaware issued a boil water advisory for areas north of Wilmington Wednesday over possible contamination caused by a water main break in Bellevue.

Officials worked all day Wednesday to repair the main and pressue was restored by 3:30 p.m., but the boil water advisory remained in effect, according to the SUEZ Water Delaware facebook page.

Officials advised used in the affected areas to bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for a full minute then cool before using, or to use bottled water. The same was suggested for any water used to wash dishes.

Affected communities are as follows:

ARDEN

ARDENCROFT

ARDENTOWN

BELLEMEADE

BEVERLY WOODS

BRANDYWINE RIDGE

BUCKINGHAM GREENE

BUCKINGHAM HEIGHTS

CARPENTER WOODS

DARLEY

DARLEY WOODS

DELAVIEW

GREEN ACRES

HIGHLAND WOODS

HILTON

INDIAN FIELD

LONGVIEW FARMS

MERIDEN

NORTHFIELD

OLD GATE LANE

PRINCETON ESTATES

RAMBLEWOOD

RYAN ESTATE

SHERWOOD GREEN

SILVERCROFT

STONE CREEK

SUNSET FARMS

SUTTON PLACE

TIMBER RUN

TIMBERWOOD

TOP OF THE HILL APTS

VEALE TRACT

WEMBLEY

WESTERLOO

WESTWOOD

WINDYBUSH

WOODCROFT

WOODSIDE HILLS

WOODVIEW VILLAGE

WYCLIFFE