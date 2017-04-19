360 View of Blue Cross Broad Street Run Landmarks

Take a special 360 view of the landmarks along the Blue Cross Broad Street Run race course.
Albert Einstein Medical Center
Just after the start of the race is the Albert Einstein Medical Center. Take a look around before you run and be ready for this first landmark on your run.
Divine Lorraine Hotel
On mile 5, don't miss the Divine Lorraine Hotel, one of Philadelphia's most distinguished buildings. It marks the half-way point of the race.
City Hall
Look up to see William Penn cheering you on from high a-top City Hall as you pass by.
Academy of Music
After you pass City Hall, look for the bronze gas lamps and you'll know you are passing by the Academy of Music. It's the nation's oldest continuously operating Opera House.
Walt Whitman Statue
At mile 9 in south Philly, look for another historic figure cheering you on. The statue of Walt Whitman stands 10 feet tall.
Navy Yard
Once you see the iconic entrance to the Navy Yard, you're in the home stretch! Congratulations on finishing the Blue Cross Broad Street Run.