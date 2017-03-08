NBC10’s Katy Zachry reports from Einstein Hospital in Logan where a newborn was cared for after being pushed to the ground during a home invasion along N 18th Street.

One of a group of masked, armed home invaders knocked an 8-day-old baby out of his mother’s arms.

Officers arrived to the home on N 18th Street near Wingohocking Street in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. to find a 24-year-old new mother who told them she was on the second-floor of the home, sleeping while holding her 8-day-old baby when three men broke in and came upstairs, police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"They announced a robbery – all three had guns and pointed guns at her," Small said. "They asked her, 'where the money is?'"

The woman told police that she told the men she was holding her baby.

"According to the mother, one of the males then pushed the baby… onto the floor and then they made the (mother) go downstairs," Small said.

The men forced the mother and two 17-year-old girls, family friends who were also home at the time, into the basement as the baby remained upstairs, Small said. The men then ransacked the home, turning over furniture as they searched for money.

The men made off with thousands of dollars in cash and two cellphones, investigators said.

Surveillance video from nearby showed the three masked home invaders and a fourth man – possibly a look out – fleeing the scene, Small said.

Doctors at Einstein Medical Center checked out the 8-day-old. He appeared to be OK with no apparent injuries, Small said.

None of the women were hurt, police said.

