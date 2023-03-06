Snow, Wintry Mix, Rain. What You See Depends on How Cold It Gets

You could wake up to some slippery conditions Tuesday morning as a quick-moving winter storm drops snow and a wintry mix on parts of the Philadelphia region, Lehigh Valley and Poconos overnight.

The wet weather moves in late on Monday night and should be wrapping up by daybreak Tuesday. What you get depends on how cold it gets where you are located.

Snow, Sleet and Rain. It Depends Where You Area

The further south you are, the less likely you will get anything besides rain during this storm.

From Philadelphia to points south, temps never get cold enough for anything besides mostly rain. From Philadelphia to the northern and western suburbs and into Camden and Burlington counties in New Jersey, some wintry mix could fall.

The most northern parts of Berks, Bucks and Mercer counties, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos could get accumulating snow.

NBC10 Map shows where rain, snow and a wintry mix are expected from the early Tuesday morning storm.

An inch or two of snow could fall in some of the colder neighborhoods to the north, with a few inches possible in the Poconos.

NBC10 Estimated snow totals shown on map of Philadelphia region.

The ground, however is warmer, so anything that falls in many neighborhoods will most likely stick to just grass and other colder surfaces.

That doesn't mean, however, that you won't get some slippery spots on sidewalks and roads in colder suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos, so give yourself extra time to get where you need to go Tuesday morning.

Anything that does stick to the ground won't last long as temps (even in the Lehigh Valley) are expected to get into the 40s Tuesday.

