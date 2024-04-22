First Alert Weather

Freeze warning issued in several Pa., NJ counties: What to know

Freezing temperatures are expected to move into several counties Tuesday morning

By Brianna Fallon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The mild, warm weather we have been feeling lately is taking a step back overnight into early Tuesday morning. 

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning to several counties in New Jersey as well as a number of counties in east, central and southeast Pennsylvania. 

According to the organization, Freeze Warnings tend to be issued from May 1 through Oct. 20 but can be extended when necessary, like in this case. 

The warnings are typically issued when temperatures are expected to reach lows between 29 to 32 degrees during the specified timeline. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning are expected to reach as low as 30 degrees between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m.

New Jersey counties under freeze warning:

  • Atlantic
  • Burlington
  • Cumberland
  • Hunterdon
  • Mercer
  • Middlesex
  • Monmouth
  • Morris
  • Ocean
  • Somerset
  • Sussex

Pennsylvania counties under freeze warning:

  • Berks
  • Bucks
  • Chester
  • Lehigh
  • Montgomery
  • Northampton
  • Warren

According to the National Weather Service, the frigid temperatures will cause frost with freezing conditions that could potentially kill sensitive crops and vegetation. 

Weather Stories

weather forecast 5 hours ago

Frost advisory in place overnight until Tuesday morning

weather Apr 12

Showers, storms, gusty winds heading into weekend

The organization urges anyone with crops or plants to take precautionary measures to protect them from the cold. 

If the sensitive plant is moveable, the National Weather Service says to move it indoors to avoid any type of freeze that could harm them.

This article tagged under:

First Alert WeatherNational Weather Service
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us