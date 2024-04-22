The mild, warm weather we have been feeling lately is taking a step back overnight into early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning to several counties in New Jersey as well as a number of counties in east, central and southeast Pennsylvania.

According to the organization, Freeze Warnings tend to be issued from May 1 through Oct. 20 but can be extended when necessary, like in this case.

The warnings are typically issued when temperatures are expected to reach lows between 29 to 32 degrees during the specified timeline.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning are expected to reach as low as 30 degrees between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m.

New Jersey counties under freeze warning:

Atlantic

Burlington

Cumberland

Hunterdon

Mercer

Middlesex

Monmouth

Morris

Ocean

Somerset

Sussex

Pennsylvania counties under freeze warning:

Berks

Bucks

Chester

Lehigh

Montgomery

Northampton

Warren

According to the National Weather Service, the frigid temperatures will cause frost with freezing conditions that could potentially kill sensitive crops and vegetation.

The organization urges anyone with crops or plants to take precautionary measures to protect them from the cold.

If the sensitive plant is moveable, the National Weather Service says to move it indoors to avoid any type of freeze that could harm them.