Strong Gusty Winds Could Bring Down Limbs, Knock Out Power

A First Alert for windy gusts that could down power lines is in effect until Friday night

What to Know

  • A First Alert for gusty winds of 40 to 55 mph is in effect through Friday night.
  • Keep your devices charged up as the winds could knock out power.
  • Once the winds move out, conditions approve this weekend.

Make sure your cellphone and devices are charged as strong, gusty winds could knock out power Friday.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for strong damaging wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph. The alert covers the entire region until 7 p.m. Friday.

Here's what to expect:

High wind gusts up to 55 mph could cause localized power outages and travel disruptions as debris blows onto roadways Friday. Anything not secured could blow around your yard or onto streets.

In addition to northwesterly winds, temperatures have plunged and feel winterlike Friday morning. The highs (without the wind) only push into the upper 40s. A spotty rain shower could blow through Friday afternoon.

It will feel like the 20s in many neighborhoods early Saturday morning. A Freeze Watch is in effect for Friday night into Saturday morning.

The weather over Easter Weekend improves. Expect highs in the mid-50s Saturday with breezy conditions and sunshine. Easter Sunday will be much milder with highs nearing 70 with partly cloudy skies.

Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather team for the latest on the storm.

