SEPTA Further Cutting Service as It Moves to ‘Lifeline’ Schedule

SEPTA will further slash bus, train and trolley services as it moves to a so-called lifeline service schedule amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The new schedule starts Thursday and is aimed at “providing access for essential workers traveling to hospitals, grocery stores and other life-sustaining services,” SEPTA said in a press release.

Here’s how it will break down:

Market-Frankford Line

Church, Tioga, Somerset, York-Dauphin, 2nd Street, 5th Street, 13th Street, 56th Street, 63rd Street and Millbourne stations will be closed.

A Saturday schedule will be in place seven days a week, though trains will be suspended completely between 1 and 4:30 a.m. Cash fare won’t be accepted, so people need to purchase a Quick Trip pass at a kiosk.

Broad Street Line/Broad-Ridge Spur

Tasker-Morris, Lombard-South, Spring Garden, Fairmount, Susquehanna-Dauphin, Wyoming, Logan and Chinatown stations will be closed.

A Saturday schedule will be in place seven days a week, though trains will be suspended completely between 1 and 4:30 a.m. Cash fare won’t be accepted, so people need to purchase a Quick Trip pass at a kiosk.

Buses

SEPTA says service will be limited to “approximately 60 core routes” that provide access to essential services and have connections to the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines and to Regional Rail. Check the routes here.

Previously announced rear boarding, and the suspension of on-board fare payment, will remain in place.

Regional Rail

Service is being halted for the Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Manayunk/Norristown, West Trenton and Wilmington Newark lines.

The Paoli/Thorndale line will only operate between Center City and Malvern.

Lansdale/Doylestown line will only operate between Center City and Lansdale.

The Airport line will operate only every two hours.

Trolleys

Thirteenth Street, 19th Street, 33rd Street and 36th Street stations will be closed. Bus service will continue to replace the Route 101 trolley, while the Route 102 trolley is suspended.

A Saturday schedule will be in place seven days a week.

Norristown High Speed Line

A Saturday schedule will be in place seven days a week, with no further changes.