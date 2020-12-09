Did You Get Your First Snowflakes of the Season Wednesday?

Parts of the Philadelphia region saw the first snowflakes of the season Wednesday.

Light snow and flurries fell in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and parts of the Philadelphia suburbs by late morning. The snow didn't stick much in most places, but did cause some slick spots in northern and western neighborhoods.

Shortly after noon, the first flakes of the season were seen falling on and off in Philadelphia's Manayunk and Center City neighborhoods. Flakes could also be seen falling in parts of South Jersey and in Wilmington, Delaware.

The snow was of interest after very little fell in most neighborhoods last winter.

The snow isn't expected to be significant and some neighborhoods further to the south and east of Philadelphia might not see any snow at all.

As temperatures rise during the day, any showers that move through in the afternoon are expected to only be rain, but another flurry isn't being ruled out.

