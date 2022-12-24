Frigid Temps Put Strain on Power Grid. You're Being Asked to Conserve Energy

The company that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity through Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, 10 other states and the District of Columbia is calling on people to conserve energy as bitter cold grips the Mid-Atlantic on Christmas Eve.

"PJM is asking consumers to reduce their use of electricity, if health permits, between the hours of 4 a.m. on December 24, 2022 and 10 a.m. on December 25, 2022," PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator for 65 million people, said in a news release.

"We do have some strain on the system," PJM spokeswoman Susan Buehler told NBC10. "We're seeing increased demand because of the frigid temperatures, but we are also seeing power plants -- that we are calling on -- having difficulty managing and turning the systems on because the temperatures are so cold."

Currently, more than 15,000 homes and business are operating with no power: as the strong winter and windy conditions are creating dangerous situations. NBC10's Johnny Archer shows us how crews are working through the bitter cold.

It's possible blackouts could happen.

"There is the possibility that we might have to interrupt electrical service to people," Buehler said.

PJM hopes that it doesn't come to that, but wanted people to be aware of the chance, Buehler said.

"PJM continues to carefully monitor the power supply conditions, PJM said. "It will do everything possible to keep power flowing in the region. If necessary, PJM may take additional steps, such as reducing voltage. PJM is coordinating efforts among generators, power suppliers and local utilities."

Here's what PJM said electricity customers can do to help keep the lights on in your home:

Setting thermostats lower than usual -- if health permits.

Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until other

times.

times. Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.

The temps are expected to be cold on Christmas, but not as extreme as on Saturday.

