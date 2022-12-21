FIRST ALERT: Powerful Storm to Bring Rain, Wind, Freezing Temps During Holiday Travel

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is issuing a FIRST ALERT from noon Thursday through Saturday night for a powerful storm that will bring several forms of disruptive and difficult weather to the area.

The storm on the way is already hitting parts of the upper Midwest with sub-zero wind-chill and blizzard conditions. This same storm will plow its way across the country arriving in our area Thursday morning.

This high impact storm will bring several forms of disruptive weather Thursday and Friday. 1-3” of rain is likely with localized flooding. Wind gusts 40-50 MPH are possible late Thursday through early Friday evening. Due to the saturated ground, some of these gusts may topple trees causing power outages. The strongest winds look to take place late Thursday night and again on Friday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Another huge element of the storm that we need to prepare for is the temperature freefall on Friday. Around 7 a.m. temperatures will start out in the low 50s, but as the arctic blast arrives, temperatures plunge into the 20s during the afternoon and into the teens by 7 p.m. Any standing water will freeze into solid ice, which could cause pockets of slippery travel. In addition to icy spots from the re-freeze, a band of gusty snow showers is possible with briefly low visibility Friday afternoon. Snow accumulations should be little to none.

Brutal cold quickly becomes the big story Friday evening through all of Christmas weekend. The coldest Christmas since 1989 is expected. The most intense and painful cold will be felt Friday night into Saturday morning with wind-chills -5 F in the City to -15F in the Poconos. The blustery and painfully cold wind continues all day Saturday (Christmas Eve).

Christmas Day will still be extremely cold, but not quite as intense as Sunday, so the FIRST ALERT will expire Saturday night.

Anyone with travel plans should try to rearrange them to today and/or expect travel delays and cancellations. This storm system will be impacted most of the East Coast and Upper Midwest with disruptive wind, rain, blizzard conditions, and dangerous cold.

Download the free NBC10 app to get the latest weather updates and forecast for your neighborhood.