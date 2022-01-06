No ‘Snow Day': Philly Public Schools Go to Virtual Learning Friday

Philadelphia public school students dreaming of a traditional snow day should keep dreaming.

With snow in the forecast for Friday morning (click here for the latest on the snow totals, timing), the School District of Philadelphia is keeping students home, but instituting district-wide remote learning.

"Students will be expected to log on for a full day of virtual learning and instruction led by their teachers," the school district said Thursday. "With all instruction taking place digitally, there will not be a need to issue a 'snow day' and cancel classes on Friday. Teachers will notify students of the schedule."

Will you school open on time Friday? Check the School Closings list.

Students at dozens of schools were already slated to learn virtually Friday due to COVID-related staffing shortages this week, so the non-"snow day" will mean nothing different for them.

Will school remain virtual next week?

"As the District joins other school districts and companies across the nation continuing to experience COVID-related staffing challenges, the District will continue to monitor the most current staffing data to make school-level decisions daily throughout this week and over the weekend," the district said in a news release. "Initial school-level decisions for next week based on Friday’s data will be shared on Friday by 4 p.m. Another update will be provided on Sunday by 4 p.m. based on data through the weekend."