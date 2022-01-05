Keep the Shovels Handy: Snow Is Heading Our Way

Another round of snow is expected to bring enough snow to many Philadelphia-area neighborhoods that you may need to bring the snow shovel out Friday morning.

However, the snow isn't expected to dump major snow accumulation like Monday's storm did in parts of New Jersey and Delaware. So don't expect a foot of snow.

Here is what to know about the snow at this point:

Snow Likely for Large Parts of Region

It appears a general 1-4” of snow will fall across the region.

Depending on the intensity of the snowfall, treated roads may manage to remain mostly wet or slushy. Untreated roads or sidewalks will become slippery, and that will likely create a slow morning commute Friday.

The snow will not be as heavy or long-lasting as what was seen Monday in New Jersey and Delaware.

"We are not talking about a major storm," NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz.

What's the Timing?

The snow is expected to move in late Thursday night, generally after 11 p.m. Snow will last into the early Friday morning commute.

Most the snow should weaken and exit by around 9 a.m. By Friday afternoon, skies should clear.

How Much Snow Will Fall?

While you may need to shovel some snow, totals aren’t expected to be too high. Totals around 1-4 inches are expected across the region.

Lower totals will fall over the Lehigh Valley, and higher totals are likely near the I-95 corridor extending into South Jersey and central Delaware.

A small pocket of over 4 inches may be possible, but at this time, it’s not clear if that could fall over New Jersey, or closer to Philadelphia.

Since the storm is expected to move so quickly, it won't leave large amounts on treated surfaces, but cars, grassy surfaces, etc. will see collecting snow.

