NJ, Pa. Issue Vehicle and Speed Restrictions Ahead of Icy Weather

Ahead of potentially icy conditions on the tri-state area roads Sunday, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have started implementing vehicle and speed restrictions.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley as light but steady freezing rain falls through the morning.

Both the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) have issued several speed and vehicle restrictions that go into effect Saturday night.

The following commercial vehicle travel restriction are set to go in effect in New Jersey starting at 2 a.m.:

I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border

NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:

All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)

Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks

Passenger vehicles pulling trailers

Recreational vehicles

Motorcycles

This restriction DOES NOT apply to:

The New Jersey Turnpike

The Garden State Parkway

The Atlantic City Expressway

Public safety vehicles, sworn and civilian public safety personnel; as well as other personnel directly supporting healthcare facilities or critical infrastructure such as providing fuel or food. For a complete list of operations or personnel that are exempt from the travel ban, see the Administrative Order.

The following restrictions are in effect in Pennsylvania:

Effective at 10:00 PM, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the West Virginia border; and

The entire length of I-79.

Effective at 11:00 PM, a Tier 4 restriction is planned on the PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161).

Effective at midnight, Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the following roadways:

I-70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike (Tier 3);

The entire length of I-99 (Tier 4); and

I-80 from I-79 to I-81 (Tier 4).

Effective at 2:00 AM, Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the following roadways:

Tier 3

The entire length of I-83;

The entire length of I-84;

The entire length of I-176;

U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border; and

U.S. 33 from I-80 to I-78.

Tier 4

The entire length of I-78;

The entire length of I-81;

The entire length of I-180;

The entire length of I-380;

I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey border; and

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Breezewood (Exit 161) to Reading (Exit 286).

Effective at 5:00 AM Tier 4 restrictions are planned on the PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Reading (Exit 286) to Bensalem (Exit 351) as well as the full length of I-476 (Northeastern Extension) in both directions

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: