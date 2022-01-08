Drivers Beware: Freezing Rain Could Make for Dangerous Travel

Freezing rain will make for treacherous driving conditions for many in the Philadelphia area Sunday morning.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley as light but steady freezing rain falls through the morning. Though only about one-tenth of an inch of ice is expected, this will turn roads, sidewalks and other surfaces slippery.

Philadelphia and neighborhoods south and east will be getting chilly rain by late morning.

As the morning progresses, though, temperatures are expected to rise above freezing from south to north, tuning precipitation into rain. In turn, even Berks County and the Lehigh Valley should be getting rain by 1 p.m.

The rain will continue to fall into Sunday night. However, low temperatures overnight could mean that any rain left behind turns into ice, creating potentially icy roads Monday morning, as well.

