Lunar Eclipse to Dazzle Tuesday Morning: How to Watch in Philly Region

What to Know About the Lunar Eclipse Don't miss Tuesday's total lunar eclipse "blood moon." The next one won’t be until 2025.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours.

It looks like a bite is being taken out of the moon. Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun.

Sky-gazers rejoice for ideal conditions for the moon's disappearing act.

In the Philadelphia area, we will get to see all of the total eclipse. I'm expecting that we will have near perfect viewing conditions for the total lunar eclipse first thing on Tuesday morning.

Many of these eclipses happen early in the morning when people are sleeping, however, this one is timed perfectly for those people who get up before sunrise and tune into NBC 10 News in the morning.

What Is a Lunar Eclipse?

We get a lunar eclipse when the Earth's shadow is cast over a full moon and it is completely safe and easy to view with the naked eye.

When Will the Lunar Eclipse Begin, End?

You'll start to notice a change just in the moon’s appearance just after 4 o'clock Tuesday morning. The moon, which normally looks white, will start to turn reddish-orange.

At 5:17 Tuesday morning, the earth’s shadow will completely cover the moon giving us a total eclipse. It is during this time that the entire moon, known as a blood moon, will get this reddish glow that comes from the sun’s light being filtered through the Earth's atmosphere. It's an amazing sight!

The totality ends at 5:42, which is just two minutes before the moon sets in Philadelphia, so we'll get to see it all.

Will Skies Be Clear Enough to See the Show in the Sky?

Of course the key to seeing any eclipse is having the weather cooperate. Fortunately, our skies will be clear. However, don't expect the temperatures that we're been enjoying. We'll be back to the normal, chilly November weather.

Overnight we will cool into the 40s. So you’ll need a jacket if you are going out for a look, but if you have a window that faces west, you’ll have a clear view from the comfort of your home.

Happy viewing! as it's going to be another three years to get a chance to see a lunar eclipse.