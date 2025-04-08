Chilly, blustery Tuesday to give way to freezing temps overnight

The freeze is on.

It sure doesn't feel like spring Tuesday as temps in the Philadelphia region are hovering in he 40s and blustery winds are making it feel even colder, despite sunny skies.

A strong cold front has taken hold making it feel like winter once again.

Tuesday is sunny, but blustery and cold all day, with highs only in the 40s. Add in northwest wind gusts up to 35 to 45 mph, and it is feeling more like the 30s during the day. Definitely a day to bundle up.

By Tuesday night, the wind settles down and skies clear, perfect conditions for temperatures to really drop.

Expect widespread freezing temperatures by Wednesday morning, with lows in the mid to upper 20s for most, and even around 30 degrees at the Jersey Shore.

If you have any tender plants still outside, now’s the time to bring them in or cover them up, they won’t like Wednesday morning’s chill.

The good news? Wednesday afternoon will be sunnier, less windy and a little more comfortable, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. After Wednesday morning there is no more freezing temps in sight.