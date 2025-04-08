SEPTA

Man struck, killed by SEPTA train in North Philadelphia

A man was struck and killed by a train near SEPTA's Olney Transit Center on Tuesday, April 8

By David Chang

A man was struck and killed by a SEPTA train in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the unidentified man was walking in between rail cars at the Olney Transit Center between Broad Street and Olney Avenue around 3:10 p.m. when he fell onto the tracks and was struck and killed by a train.

Officials have not yet revealed the man’s identity.

SEPTA service is currently not operating between the Erie and Fern Rock stations due to the ongoing investigation. Shuttle bus service is being provided for riders.

The incident is the third deadly train crash in Pennsylvania in April.

On April 2, a person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train near SEPTA’s Cornwells Heights Station. On April 3, a man and his two adult sons were struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Bucks County.

