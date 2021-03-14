High Winds Brining Fire Danger to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

What to Know High wind gusts and low humidity will bring fire danger to the region Sunday morning into Monday evening.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 35-40 mph Sunday afternoon and evening, and around 20 mph Monday.

Conditions will be ripe for fast-moving brush fires that can burn out of control with even a small spark.

Powerful wind gusts and low humidity are combining to make for potentially dangerous fire conditions Sunday into Monday throughout the greater the Philadelphia area.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning from 8 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday for Southeastern Pennsylvania – including Philadelphia, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley – as well as most of New Jersey and all of Delaware.

The warning means there is a high danger of wind-fanned wildfires that can rapidly spread out of control.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves! Do not toss cigarettes or matches out the window. These could start a fast-spreading wildfire on a day like today. https://t.co/IyNkg8W0yH — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 14, 2021

Winds are expected to reach 35-40 mph Sunday afternoon and evening, with relative humidity dropping to around 20% and rising only to about 35-40% by nightfall. Humidity will drop once again – between 15% and 20% – on Monday, and gusts that day are expected to reach around 20 mph.

People should be careful with any outdoor burning and avoid throwing cigarette butts out of car windows, since even a small ember blown onto dry brush can spark a fire.