Here's How Much Snow Has Fallen in Your Neighborhood as Storm Pummels Region

A powerful storm dropped intense bands of snow over the Philadelphia region Thursday, causing multiple traffic accidents.

The Pennsylvania suburbs were hit hard, with some places getting at least 8 inches. There were points where snow fell at two inches per hour in some neighborhoods.

Here is a look at how much has fallen in your neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service.

Pennsylvania:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Berks County

Spring Township – 2.2

Union Township – 1

Bucks County

Bensalem – 5.5

Bristol – 2.3

Fairless Hills – 7.0

Feasterville-Trevose – 7.0

Langhorne – 6.7

Levittown – 6

Lower Makefield Township – 4.3

Morrisville – 6.5

New Hope – 0.3

Newtown – 5.5

Richboro – 4.5

Sellersville – 2.5

Trumbauersville – 1.2

Warminster – 5

West Rockhill Township – 2.5

Chester County

Berwyn – 7

Coatesville – 4

Downington – 4

East Brandywine Township – 7.5

East Coventry Township – 4

East Fallowfield Township – 7.8

East Goshen Township – 8

East Nantmeal Township – 4.3

Exton – 7

Jennersville – 2.6

Lincoln University – 1.1

Malvern – 9

Modena – 2.5

New London Township – 1.6

Oxford – 1.5

Paoli – 7.5

Parkesburg – 7

Phoenixville – 4

Pughtown – 4

Schuylkill Township – 4.5

Spring City – 3

Uwchlan Township 6

Wallace Township – 3.5

West Caln Township – 4.5

West Chester – 3.5

Delaware County

Chadds Ford Township – 1.3

Clifton Heights – 3

Folsom – 0.5

Upper Chichester Township – 0.6

Upper Darby – 1.5

Wayne – 8.7

Lehigh County

Breinigsville – 1

Lehigh Valley International – 0.2

Macungie – 1.8

New Tripoli – 1.5

Montgomery County

Abington – 7.8

Ambler – 5

Bala Cynwyd – 3.2

Blue Bell – 4

Conshohocken – 6

Eagleville – 2

Glenside – 7.3

Hatboro – 5

Jenkintown – 4

King of Prussia – 7.2

Lansdale – 3

Lower Moreland Township – 7.0

New Hanover Township – 2

Plymouth Meeting – 4.3

Spring Mount – 2.8

Valley Forge – 4

Whitemarsh Township – 8

Northampton County

Martins Creek – 1.4

Philadelphia County

Fox Chase – 2.2

Manayunk – 2.5

Northeast Philadelphia – 4

Philadelphia – 2.0

Delaware:

New Castle County

New Castle County Airport – 0.06

Sussex County

Delaware Coastal Airport – 0.12

Harbeson – .10

New Jersey

Cumberland County

Millville Municipal Airport – 0.03

Gloucester County

Williamstown – 0.05