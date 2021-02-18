Here's How Much Snow Has Fallen in Your Neighborhood as Storm Pummels Region

A powerful storm dropped intense bands of snow over the Philadelphia region Thursday, causing multiple traffic accidents.
The Pennsylvania suburbs were hit hard, with some places getting at least 8 inches. There were points where snow fell at two inches per hour in some neighborhoods.
Here is a look at how much has fallen in your neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather Stories
Pennsylvania:
Berks County
Spring Township – 2.2
Union Township – 1
Bucks County
Bensalem – 5.5
Bristol – 2.3
Fairless Hills – 7.0
Feasterville-Trevose – 7.0
Langhorne – 6.7
Levittown – 6
Lower Makefield Township – 4.3
Morrisville – 6.5
New Hope – 0.3
Newtown – 5.5
Richboro – 4.5
Sellersville – 2.5
Trumbauersville – 1.2
Warminster – 5
West Rockhill Township – 2.5
Chester County
Berwyn – 7
Coatesville – 4
Downington – 4
East Brandywine Township – 7.5
East Coventry Township – 4
East Fallowfield Township – 7.8
East Goshen Township – 8
East Nantmeal Township – 4.3
Exton – 7
Jennersville – 2.6
Lincoln University – 1.1
Malvern – 9
Modena – 2.5
New London Township – 1.6
Oxford – 1.5
Paoli – 7.5
Parkesburg – 7
Phoenixville – 4
Pughtown – 4
Schuylkill Township – 4.5
Spring City – 3
Uwchlan Township 6
Wallace Township – 3.5
West Caln Township – 4.5
West Chester – 3.5
Delaware County
Chadds Ford Township – 1.3
Clifton Heights – 3
Folsom – 0.5
Upper Chichester Township – 0.6
Upper Darby – 1.5
Wayne – 8.7
Lehigh County
Breinigsville – 1
Lehigh Valley International – 0.2
Macungie – 1.8
New Tripoli – 1.5
Montgomery County
Abington – 7.8
Ambler – 5
Bala Cynwyd – 3.2
Blue Bell – 4
Conshohocken – 6
Eagleville – 2
Glenside – 7.3
Hatboro – 5
Jenkintown – 4
King of Prussia – 7.2
Lansdale – 3
Lower Moreland Township – 7.0
New Hanover Township – 2
Plymouth Meeting – 4.3
Spring Mount – 2.8
Valley Forge – 4
Whitemarsh Township – 8
Northampton County
Martins Creek – 1.4
Philadelphia County
Fox Chase – 2.2
Manayunk – 2.5
Northeast Philadelphia – 4
Philadelphia – 2.0
Delaware:
New Castle County
New Castle County Airport – 0.06
Sussex County
Delaware Coastal Airport – 0.12
Harbeson – .10
New Jersey
Cumberland County
Millville Municipal Airport – 0.03
Gloucester County
Williamstown – 0.05