Intense heat and weekend storms are going to make for an uncomfortable and potentially dangerous summer weekend.

Summer afternoon heat feels even more intense Friday. Higher humidity levels combined with high temps in the middle 90s will produce feels-like temperatures around 100 degrees. Blazing sunshine will keep most of us dry, but a few isolated p.m. thunderstorms could hit north and west of Philadelphia.

Intense Heat and Storms on Saturday

A FIRST ALERT is in effect for all inland areas Saturday and Saturday evening. The First Alert is for a combination of dangerous heat and potentially severe storms with flash flooding and pockets of damaging winds.

This could be a high impact event with how many people plan activities outside on a summer Saturday.

Feels like temperatures will surge into the 100 to 105 range for many hours from midday Saturday through early evening. This heat will be dangerous to anyone not hydrating or cooling off their bodies from time to time. Be sure to find shade, spend time in air conditioned spaces and check on older and vulnerable neighbors.

Powerful thunderstorms will erupt in the afternoon summer heat, bringing intense lightning and torrential, slow-moving downpours. Flash flooding is a real concern with these storms, so everyone in our area needs to stay extra weather aware for rapidly changing weather Saturday afternoon and evening.

Locally damaging winds are possible in the most intense storms, which may knock out power. The strongest clusters of thunderstorms will be capable of hundreds of dangerous cloud to ground lightning strikes within just a half hour.

More Storms Possible on Sunday

The tropical humidity continues Sunday, but thunderstorms will quickly erupt as early as late morning and then throughout the afternoon and evening. While this keeps the actual temperature down, humidity levels will remain stifling. Feels-like temperatures reach the middle 90s.

Once again, with tropical humidity, some of the highest values we get around here, any thunderstorm could produce areas of flash flooding.

We receive a brief cooldown on Monday with showers and an easterly wind.

Relief at the Shore, but Storms Possible

Shore points will have nice weather Friday and most of Saturday with at least a partial sea-breeze at the beaches. Storms should avoid the Jersey Shore for the most part through late Saturday afternoon. The best chance of heavy thunderstorms at the beaches is late Saturday and especially on Sunday.