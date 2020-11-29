FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain, Wind and Thunderstorms to Hit Area

What to Know A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for our area on Monday from 5 a.m. through 6 p.m. due to a powerful storm that will bring wind, rain, thunderstorms, inland coastal flooding and warm weather.

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for our area on Monday from 5 a.m. through 6 p.m. due to a powerful storm that will bring wind, rain, thunderstorms, inland coastal flooding and warm weather.

Rain will be heavy at times Monday morning through the early afternoon and more than an inch of rain is possible during that time. While widespread flooding is unlikely, some localized flooding in poor drainage areas or places where drains have been blocked with leaves is possible.

We could also see wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph in Philadelphia as well as between 40 and 50 mph gusts at the Jersey Shore.

A few isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible Monday, particularly in areas along the I-95 corridor and southward to the Jersey Shore. Temperatures will also spike into the 60’s.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible across tidal areas of the Delaware River and Delaware Bay on Monday with strong onshore winds. Coastal flooding at the Jersey Shore isn’t as likely due to the strongest onshore winds arriving during low tide.

The rain will be over by the Eagles game Monday night. A leftover shower is possible on Tuesday along with clouds and a chilly breeze.

Temperatures will stay in the 40’s on Tuesday and Wednesday while the rest of the week will be breezy and cool. Another storm may impact the area next Saturday with more rain before more chilly winds hit the area next Sunday.

Monday: Rain, wind, & t-storms likely. High 66

Tuesday: Chilly with a leftover shower possible. Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 47

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a gusty chill. High 45

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. High 50

Friday: Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. High 52