FIRST ALERT: Flash Flooding Threat as More Storms Expected

What to Know Watch out for ponding on roads and swollen creeks and rivers as more rain is expected Wednesday night.

A First Alert for strong storms and flash flooding is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. for most of the Philadelphia, with the exception of coastal neighborhoods.

More than an inch of rain could fall onto already saturated ground due to the slow-moving storm system.

Slow-moving storms are expected to create dangerous flash flooding over much of the Philadelphia region Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert from noon through 8 p.m. across the entire region except the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches as a storm system is expected to stall over the region and bring at-times sustained heavy rainfall that could lead to dangerous road conditions and flooded creeks and streams.

Hot and humid conditions during the day will help fuel the wet weather. The first areas to get hit will stretch from Wilmington, Delaware, through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Trenton, New Jersey. By 3 p.m., all areas should expect heavy rain and lightning.

Some neighborhoods could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. Because the ground is still saturated from last week's storms, that's enough rain to produce flash flooding.

That amount of rainfall may not seem like a lot, but it’s enough to create flooded conditions. Last week, flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least three people, including a 5-year-old girl who was swept away by a swollen creek and a woman whose car was similarly carried away by floodwaters.

There could be some breaks in the rain, but humid conditions will linger, making temperatures feel like they’re in the 90 degrees.

Conditions are expected to dry out by the evening, but storms are likely to return by Thursday.