A Bitter Cold End to February Before a March Warm-up

Bundle up and expect a numbing feeling when you walk out the door Saturday morning as we say goodbye to February with one of the coldest feeling days of the month.

Temps overnight Friday into Saturday are expected to bottom out in the 20s. Factor in the wind chills and it will be feeling like the teens – or even colder – in most neighborhoods Saturday morning.

Temps will slowly climb in to mid-30s by Saturday afternoon under partly cloudy skies, with feels-like temps in the 20s.

The chill won’t last, however, as temps push into the 40s with more sunshine on Sunday and up to near 60 by Monday.

Other than a sprinkle Friday evening, the weather stays dry through Monday. Our next chance for rain will come with showers Monday night.

Several days next week will feel like April as temperatures climb into the 60s.

Keep checking back with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on air and in our app throughout the weekend for the latest on the chill.