Oppressive Heat Wave Will Make It Feel Like 105 Degrees This Week

A dangerous heat wave is starting to envelop the Philadelphia area in broiling heat and oppressive humidity.

This upcoming heat wave has the potential to be the worst of the summer season in its duration and intensity. Sweltering hot air will push feels-like temperatures – or heat indexes – to 100 to 105 degrees from Tuesday through Friday. Late in the week, feels-like temperatures could peak above 105 degrees.

That's why the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert so you can prepare yourself, your family and pets for the extreme heat.

Tuesday through Friday will be the toughest days to endure. Highs Tuesday reach the lower 90s while feels-like temperatures soar to near 100 degrees. Wednesday's highs reach the middle 90s with feels-like temperatures between 100 to 105 degrees. Thursday and Friday, temperatures climb into the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures that could top 105 degrees. This could be the hottest stretch of back-to-back days of the entire summer.

It's not just the daytime temperatures that have us concerned.

Overnight lows are only forecasted to fall to around 80 degrees in urban areas like Philadelphia, Camden, Trenton, and Wilmington. Steamy, warm nights without air conditioning lead to tough sleeping conditions and additional stress on the body. Heat waves tend to be more dangerous the longer they last because extreme heat has a cumulative effect on the body as it tries to keep you cool.

This will be dangerous heat – even for healthy people – if proper precautions aren't taken. Here are a few tips for all of us to heed:

Drink plenty of water

Wear light weight & light colored clothing

Take breaks in air conditioning, if you can, or at least in shaded, fanned areas

Take cool showers

Keep windows open if you do not have air conditioning

Check in on family, friends, elderly, and your pets to make sure they're staying cool and properly hydrated

If you’re looking for substantial relief, head to the Jersey Shore or Delaware beaches. Ocean water temperatures are projected to hover around the lower to middle 70s and a gusty sea-breeze will develop. This breeze will act as a barrier keeping the hottest air west of the Garden State Parkway. The warmest the beaches will get is the middle 80s this week – providing not only delightful beach weather, but also a solution to avoiding the dangerous heat inland.

Isolated, strong thunderstorms are possible any afternoon or evening this week, but most places will not see one. On Tuesday some downpours sopped part of Delaware and New Jersey before daybreak.

We crack this brutal and dangerous heat gradually late Friday into Saturday as a strong cold front triggers off clusters of potentially severe thunderstorms. These storms would pass through the area Friday evening, night, and Saturday. Behind the storms, refreshing dry air will rush south from Canada and put an end to the heat and humidity misery.

This heat wave will be Philadelphia's fifth of the season. The first heat wave began on June 5 and lasted three days in total. Since then we’ve had three more heat waves: another in June and two in July.

To all of those already sick of this summer’s repetitive wheel of steamy heat and severe storms, the official start of fall is only a month and a half away. We welcome in the new season Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at 3:21 p.m.