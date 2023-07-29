tornado warning

Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Del., NJ

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Delaware for Saturday evening.

The tornado warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening for Greenwood and Ellendale, Delaware.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several pars of Delaware including Milford, Seaford, Georgetown, Atlantic City, Mliiville, and Vineland.

To stay updated on the severe thunderstorm warning, check the NWS twitter page.

