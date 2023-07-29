The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Delaware for Saturday evening.

The tornado warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening for Greenwood and Ellendale, Delaware.

Tornado Warning including Greenwood DE and Ellendale DE until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/svK51XW0hz — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 29, 2023

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several pars of Delaware including Milford, Seaford, Georgetown, Atlantic City, Mliiville, and Vineland.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hammonton NJ, Mystic Island NJ and Smithville NJ until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/TPDcMzTwtc — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 29, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Milford DE, Seaford DE and Georgetown DE until 7:15 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/QaPpUcQDkT — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 29, 2023

To stay updated on the severe thunderstorm warning, check the NWS twitter page.