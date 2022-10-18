South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022.

“Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local ties to our community coupled with her news gathering and storytelling skills will be a great asset to our team.”

A South Jersey native, Weick joins NBC10 after working as an anchor/reporter for Waterman Broadcasting in Fort Myers, Florida for the past five years. Prior to that, she served as a correspondent for SNJ Today where she began her career as a production assistant.

A former Miss New Jersey, Weick hails from Mantua and attended Clearview High School in Gloucester County. She earned a bachelor’s in Psychology from High Point University and minored in Communications. Weick was part of the team that was recently honored with an Edward R. Murrow award for Breaking News Coverage for “In the Tiger’s Mouth,” a story about a tiger attack at a local zoo.