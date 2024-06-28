Philadelphia

Truck fire causes heavy traffic on I-95 in Philadelphia

A truck fire led to heavy delays on I-95 in Philadelphia on Friday, June 28

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Motorists are dealing with heavy traffic on I-95 in Philadelphia after firefighters responded to a tractor trailer fire.

The vehicle caught fire on Friday around 4:45 a.m. on I-95 southbound at Exit 25. The stretch of the highway was closed on both sides as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The flames were brought under control shortly before 5:30 a.m. All lanes on I-95 northbound and the shoulder of I-95 southbound reopened around 6 a.m.

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly after 6 a.m. showing the charred remains of the truck.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire or if anyone was seriously injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

