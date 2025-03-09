New Jersey

2 dead, multiple people hurt in crash in Gloucester County, NJ

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Route 55 near Exit 48 in Glassboro, New Jersey

By David Chang

At least two people were killed and multiple people were hurt in a crash in Gloucester County, New Jersey, on Sunday, according to officials.

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Route 55 near Exit 48 in Glassboro, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management.

New Jersey State Police told NBC10 at least two people were killed in the crash which involved two vehicles. Gloucester County Emergency Management also said at least six others were injured.

Officials have not yet revealed the conditions of the survivors.

Northbound lanes on Route 55 are currently closed at mile-marker 47.1 due to the crash. Officials warned drivers to expect heavy traffic on roadways in Elk Township, Clayton and Glassboro as crews work to clear the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

