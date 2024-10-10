First Alert Traffic

Road closures, SEPTA detours for J.P. Morgan Road Race Series in Philly

Starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10, major roads including Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Kelly Drive and parts of Spring Garden will be closed to traffic.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 25: A general view of the Washington Monument at Eakins Oval on Benjamin Franklin Parkway from the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on December 25, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Paul Rovere/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Major roads in Center City in Philadelphia will be closed during rush hour Thursday evening for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Road Race Series.

The race begins at 6:45 p.m. and is a 3.5-mile race that starts along the northside of Eakins Oval, in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Road closures

The following streets will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, and will reopen as the race concludes:

  • Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
  • Both lanes of Kelly Drive from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Strawberry Mansion Bridge
  • Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Eakins Oval
  • 25th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Kelly Drive

All roads above will be listed as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cars parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

Kelly Drive's bike lanes and walking paths will remain open for cyclists and pedestrians "as conditions allow." However, there will be posted signs, detours and traffic control devices, according to a statement from the city of Philadelphia.

SEPTA detours

SEPTA Bus Routes 38 and 43 will be detouring from their normal routes beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday through approximately 10 p.m.

Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page.

This is the world's largest corporate running event. The post-race celebration will take place at Eakins Oval and will offer participants hospitality services including food and beverage.

People can sign up for free text alerts from the city to get transit, event details, and public safety updates by texting "ReadyPhila" to 888-777.

