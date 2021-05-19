Three Teens Die in Crash on Kelly Drive in Philly

Three teens died and two other people were hurt in a violent crash along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old driver of a Mazda sedan lost control while going around a curve southbound (toward Center City) along Kelly Drive near Ferry Road around 9:15 p.m. and slammed into a northbound Honda SUV driven by a 65-year-old man, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The SUV slammed into the side of the sedan after it crossed into the northbound lanes near Laurel Hill Cemetery.

The sedan driver and a 17-year-old boy in the front passenger seat died at the scene a short time, Small said.

Debris leftover from last night’s deadly crash on Kelly Drive. 3 teenagers died when their Mazda sedan drifted on a curve, slammed head-on into SUV near Laurel Hill. A 65-year-old in the SUV also injured @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Sy6OVrhoVM — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) May 20, 2021

Two other young males in the backseat of the sedan were rushed to the hospital, Small said. One of them later died -- he was either 17 or 18 years old.

The fourth teen in the car was being treated in critical condition.

The 65-year-old SUV driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, he was conscious at the time and able to walk away from the wreck, Small said.

Kelly Drive was closed in both directions at the scene of the crash.

The crash remained under investigation.