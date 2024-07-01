A person was ejected from a vehicle during a crash involving two trucks and an SUV on I-78 in Berks County, Pennsylvania, Monday morning, state police said.

Police said a tractor trailer was traveling westbound within a work zone at mile marker 31 on I-78 in Hamburg Borough shortly before 8:30 a.m. when it struck the center concrete barrier, pushing several sections of the barrier into the oncoming lane of travel.

A 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe and another tractor trailer traveling eastbound on I-78 both struck the damaged concrete barrier. The impact caused the SUV to roll over and land on its roof within the westbound lanes of the highway and one of the two passengers inside the vehicle was ejected, investigators said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

Three people -- a 62-year-old male driver, 19-year-old male passenger, and 18-year-old female passenger -- were inside the SUV at the time of the crash. All three are from Fleming Island, Florida, investigators said. State police did not specify which passenger was ejected during the crash.

Police also said a 28-year-old man from Herndon, Pennsylvania, was driving one of the trucks involved in the crash, a 2000 Peterbilt 379, while a 42-year-old man from Hidalgo, Texas, was driving the second truck, a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia.

Police have not yet revealed if anyone else involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.

I-78 was closed in both directions at the scene of the crash for several hours. It later reopened.