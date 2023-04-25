Derek Green Endorses Cherelle Parker for Philly Mayor

Less than two weeks after dropping out of the Philadelphia mayoral race, former City Council member Derek Green announced his endorsement of Cherelle Parker for the city’s mayor.

“When I came to this decision based on all of this analysis – and I’m somewhat of a detail-oriented person – I made the decision that Cherelle Parker is the best person to be the 100th mayor of the city of Philadelphia,” Green said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

Green, a Philly native and former City Council member who previously served as chief of staff to Council Majority Leader Marian Tasco, was among the Democratic candidates running for mayor. He then suspended his campaign on April 13.

Parker, a former City Council Majority Leader, has been involved in Democratic Party politics in Philadelphia for more than two decades. She previously served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 10 years before being elected to City Council.

Parker represented the 9th district, which makes up neighborhoods in Northwest Philadelphia. She resigned from City Council in order to enter the mayoral race.

Aside from Green, Parker also gained endorsements from Philadelphia’s two U.S. congressmen Dwight Evans and Brendan Boyle along with City Council President Darrell Clarke.

Currently, there are nine Democratic candidates in the Philadelphia mayoral race and one Republican candidate. The Philadelphia primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 16.