Philadelphia Mayoral Election 2023

Derek Green Suspends Campaign for Mayor of Philadelphia Month Before Primary

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Derek Green announced he is suspending his campaign for mayor of Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

Green, a Philly native, was among the Democratic candidates running for mayor. He was a former City Councilman who previously served as chief of staff to Council Majority Leader Marian Tasco.

Philadelphia Mayoral Election 2023 Mar 29

Philly Mayoral Candidate Derek Green Gets Personal in New Ad

Philadelphia Sep 6, 2022

Quiñones Sanchez, Green Resign City Council Seats to Run for Philly Mayor

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“It was an honor and privilege to run for mayor of my hometown, with the hope of restoring pride in the birthplace of our country…What we were able to accomplish together on this campaign was significant, and I look forward to continuing that work as a citizen,” Green said in a statement.

Green participated in a debate Tuesday night at the Temple Performing Arts Center to discuss education and crime around the city with fellow mayoral candidates.

Seven democratic candidates for Philly’s next mayor met at the Temple Performing Arts Center Tuesday night to discuss education and crime around the city. NBC10’s Aaron Baskerville has the details.

Green was one of 12 candidates for mayor. The primary is just over a month away, set for May 16.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Mayoral Election 2023politics
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us