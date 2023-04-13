Derek Green announced he is suspending his campaign for mayor of Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

It was an honor and privilege to run for mayor of my hometown, with the hope of restoring pride in the birthplace of our country. — Derek Green (@DerekGreenPHL) April 13, 2023

Green, a Philly native, was among the Democratic candidates running for mayor. He was a former City Councilman who previously served as chief of staff to Council Majority Leader Marian Tasco.

“It was an honor and privilege to run for mayor of my hometown, with the hope of restoring pride in the birthplace of our country…What we were able to accomplish together on this campaign was significant, and I look forward to continuing that work as a citizen,” Green said in a statement.

Green participated in a debate Tuesday night at the Temple Performing Arts Center to discuss education and crime around the city with fellow mayoral candidates.

Seven democratic candidates for Philly’s next mayor met at the Temple Performing Arts Center Tuesday night to discuss education and crime around the city. NBC10’s Aaron Baskerville has the details.

Green was one of 12 candidates for mayor. The primary is just over a month away, set for May 16.