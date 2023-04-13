What to Know The Fraternal Order of Police and local chapter of the National Black Police Association both endorsed Jeff Brown for Philadelphia Mayor while City Council President Darrell Clarke endorsed Cherelle Parker.

The endorsements come the same day former council member Derek Green announced he’s suspending his campaign for mayor.

Currently, there are nine Democratic candidates in the Philadelphia mayoral race and one Republican candidate. The Philadelphia primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 16.

Two Philadelphia mayoral candidates earned major endorsements on Thursday nearly a month before the primary.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 announced their endorsement of Jeff Brown for mayor.

“Our brave men and women who risk their lives each and every day to protect our city deserve a Mayor that has their backs and support. Jeff Brown promises to work collaboratively with the Philadelphia police department to address violent crime in our great city and hire the necessary officers to get the job done,” FOP President John McNesby wrote. “Brown will also work tirelessly for livable wages and benefits for our rank-and-file police officers and first responders.”

McNesby credited Brown with pledging more funding for police recruitment, equipment and training across their specialized units.

“We’re urging our 6,500 officers and some 10,000 retirees to support Jeff Brown. The choice is crystal clear on Primary Election Day,” McNesby said.

The Guardian Civic League of Philadelphia, the local chapter of the National Black Police Association, representing 1200 Black police officers, also announced they were endorsing Brown for mayor.

“We have met and spoken with nearly all the candidates running for Mayor,” Bill Blackmon, Chairman of the Election Committee of the Guardian Civic League, said. “While we respect many of the candidates, we believe that Jeff Brown is the only candidate that is ready for the challenges of running Philadelphia – a city in crisis. We believe Jeff understands the importance of addressing the many important matters that affect the lives of all Philadelphians, and that he will fight against the unfair treatment of Black and Brown Philadelphia by law enforcement. For us, Jeff is the only real choice for Mayor.”

The endorsements occurred only days after the Philadelphia Board of Ethics filed a lawsuit against a PAC supporting Brown. The Board accused Brown of inappropriately coordinating with the PAC “For a Better Philadelphia” and an associated nonprofit by helping it raise millions of dollars within a year of the primary, circumventing contribution limits. Brown has denied any wrongdoing.

“This is a disagreement on campaign finance between the lawyers,” a spokesperson for Brown’s campaign wrote. “The bottom line is that Jeff is fighting for change and a new direction for Philadelphia, and that message is resonating. We have complied with the law and neither we, nor the voters, will be distracted by this nonsense.”

The first government-outsider to join the race, Brown is the CEO of Brown’s Super Stores Inc., which operates about a dozen ShopRites and two Fresh Grocers in and around Philadelphia.

Brown was one of the most prominent opponents to Mayor Jim Kenney’s soda tax, WHYY reported in 2019. He's also been known for his efforts combating "food deserts" in poverty-stricken neighborhoods in Philadelphia.

Fellow Democratic mayoral nominee and former city council majority leader Cherelle Parker also picked up a major endorsement on Thursday. Parker appeared in City Hall where she was endorsed by City Council President Darrell Clarke.

“This lady right here, she’s passionate,” Clarke said. “Some people may say she’s too passionate but there’s no such thing as being too passionate when you’re fighting for the citizens of the city of Philadelphia.”

Parker has been involved in Democratic Party politics in Philadelphia for more than two decades. She previously served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 10 years before being elected to City Council.

Parker represented the 9th district, which makes up neighborhoods in Northwest Philadelphia. She resigned from City Council in order to enter the mayoral race.

“It was an honor and privilege to run for mayor of my hometown, with the hope of restoring pride in the birthplace of our country,” he wrote.

A Philly mayoral candidate forum is scheduled to take place at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church Thursday at 7 p.m.

